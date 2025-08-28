Celebrity News August 28, 2025
‘Bachelorette’ Couple JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers Expecting First Child
“The Bachelorette” couple JoJo Fletcher, 34, and Jordan Rodgers, 36, are going to be first-time parents!
On Thursday, the couple took to Instagram to share her pregnancy news.
Alongside a video of them on the beach, they wrote, “We love you so much already, our sweet rainbow baby. 🌈🕊️Baby Rodgers coming January 2026 🤍.”
The video featured JoJo baring her growing baby bump while wearing a brown bikini.
The news comes six years after their wedding, which was postponed twice during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Years ago, JoJo expressed their desire to have kids together. She told People magazine, “We were supposed to get married in 2020 and then we were going to wait a year or two before having kids.
“Now that we've had the couple of years, I think the conversation of starting to plan our family is at the forefront of our lives,” Fletcher emphasized. “I'm a new aunt and Jordan is about to be a new uncle and the idea of kids is something that's really exciting to me."
In 2016, JoJo and Jordan met when she was the leading lady on “The Bachelorette.” They got engaged on the season finale and the rest is history!