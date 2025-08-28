‘Bachelorette’ Couple JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers Expecting First Child

“The Bachelorette” couple JoJo Fletcher, 34, and Jordan Rodgers, 36, are going to be first-time parents!

On Thursday, the couple took to Instagram to share her pregnancy news.

Alongside a video of them on the beach, they wrote, “We love you so much already, our sweet rainbow baby. 🌈🕊️Baby Rodgers coming January 2026 🤍.”

The video featured JoJo baring her growing baby bump while wearing a brown bikini.

The news comes six years after their wedding, which was postponed twice during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Years ago, JoJo expressed their desire to have kids together. She told People magazine, “We were supposed to get married in 2020 and then we were going to wait a year or two before having kids.

“Now that we've had the couple of years, I think the conversation of starting to plan our family is at the forefront of our lives,” Fletcher emphasized. “I'm a new aunt and Jordan is about to be a new uncle and the idea of kids is something that's really exciting to me."