Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce just got engaged, but everyone’s already thinking about their future wedding!

While they are well-known public figures, the pair might be opting for a “private” ceremony with their close friends and family.

A source told Page Six, “It will be more casual than people think.”

Hours after their engagement announcement, Travis’ dad Ed Kelce spilled details on the proposal.

According to Ed, it happened about two weeks ago.

He told Cleveland’s News 5, “He was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big, special event. And I told him repeatedly, you know, 'You could do it on the side of the road, do it anyplace that makes it a special event ...when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you.'"

Kelce insisted Taylor’s father Scott Swift felt the same way.

Ed revealed how Travis surprised Taylor with a proposal at his home in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

"He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, 'Let's go out and have a glass of wine...' They got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful,” he said. “They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great."

Taylor and Travis kept quiet about the engagement until Tuesday, opting to announce it exactly 13 days after Taylor appeared on his “New Heights” podcast.

In case you didn’t know, Taylor’s favorite number is 13.

On the podcast, Taylor expressed her love of numerology, saying, “I love math stuff, I love dates. That stuff I find really fun.”

Kelce noted that he’s been wearing 87 for his entire NFL career “and she’s 13.”