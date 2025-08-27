American Eagle

Travis Kelce is bringing his fashion game with a new American Eagle collection!

Just one day after revealing his engagement to Taylor Swift, the NFL player announced AE x Tru Kolors by Travis Kelce, a limited-edition product collaboration.

He shared in a statement, “I’ve had to keep my excitement about this collab under wraps for nearly a year. It was an awesome opportunity to team up with an established brand where both sides were excited to truly collaborate on every decision in the design and creative process that brought the 'AE x TK' collection to life.”

The Kansas City Chiefs player is no stranger to fashion. He’s the Tru Kolors creative director and worked alongside AE’s team every step of the way, while bringing his “live to play” philosophy to the line.

Travis shared, “I started Tru Kolors in 2019 on the foundation of showing up authentically and having fun with style, and we wanted this collab to reflect that same energy. I want everyone to feel like there is something for them in the collection, something they can feel good in and make their own. I’m excited for it to finally be out in the world.”

Kelce also turned to fellow athletes to star in the campaign, including tennis star Anna Frey, basketball guard Azzi Fudd, quarterback Drew Allar, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, basketball prospect Kiyan Anthony and gold medalist Suni Lee.”