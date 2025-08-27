Taylor Swift’s Engagement Ring Is ‘Most Taylor Ring Ever,’ Says Super Swiftie

Getty Images

Super Swiftie Olivia Levin, who runs the popular @swiftiesforteternity account, chatted with “Extra” about the huge news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement.

She talked about some possible Easter eggs, including the announcement dropping 13 days after Taylor appeared on Travis’ “New Heights” podcast.

Olivia shared, "I wouldn't be surprised if that was intentional, and I just am so happy that she chose to share this with the world.”

Her theory is that they got engaged within the last few weeks and then had an engagement photo shoot.

Levin explained, “I don't think that photo shoot is, like, when it happened. I feel like everything is normally so planned that I would think they would keep that moment private and then do a photo shoot afterwards to tell the world.”

As for the gorgeous garden backdrop in the photos, Olivia suggested, “I think the garden and everything reminded me of her song ‘I Hate It Here,’ where she talks about wanting to go into the secret gardens of her mind because things are so much better there and… I think it shows us as fans that he kind of turned her real-life world into those secret gardens that she used to escape to. And so that's very, very poetic.”

Olivia also shared her thoughts on the stunning ring, which she calls “the most Taylor Swift ring ever.”

“It's estimated to be over $500,000 and it's a vintage ring,” she said. “Travis Kelce, I think, was a co-designer on the ring so I think he was very involved in in the creation and the design of the ring and obviously probably knew what she liked because I saw that ring and I was like, ‘That is the most Taylor Swift ring ever.’”

As for when she thinks Taylor and Travis will get married, Olivia thinks it will happen this year or next.

She summed it up, “In a perfect world, he wins the next Super Bowl and then, maybe she does the Super Bowl halftime show… Then, after that, I could see it being sometime next year.”