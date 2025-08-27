Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding Plans: Who Will Be Maid of Honor & Best Man?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged, and now there’s a wedding to plan!

From the dress to the tux and the possible wedding party, “Extra” is breaking down what the nuptials might look like.

We already saw Travis tuxed up in that surprise Eras tour appearance, and Taylor wore a bridal gown in the “I Bet You Think About Me” music video — not to mention that last year, her Grammys Schiaparelli gown was wedding-white.

When it comes to the wedding party, will the maid of honor be Taylor’s best friend Abigail? Swift, of course, served as a bridesmaid in her wedding.

Or will it be her other BFF, Selena Gomez. Gomez might be a little busy at the moment planning her own wedding to Benny Blanco.

On Travis’ side, all bets are on his brother Jason Kelce for best man.