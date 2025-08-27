Michael Jackson’s Son Prince & GF Molly Schirmang Engaged

Getty Images

Prince Jackson, 28, and Molly Schirmang are engaged after eight years of dating!

Prince, who is Michael Jackson’s eldest son, announced the news on Instagram alongside a photo of the couple kissing as Molly showed off her engagement ring.

He wrote, “8 years down ♾️ to go. Molly and I have spent a lot of time together and made incredible memories. We’ve traveled the world, graduated and grown so much together. I’m excited for this next chapter in our lives as we continue to grow and make great memories. I love you babs 😘.”

Prince included a carousel of images of the couple over the years kayaking, celebrating Halloween, and more. One special highlight was a photo of Prince and Molly posing with his grandmother Katherine Jackson at her Encino home.

A year ago, on August 29, that Prince and his brother Blanket aka Bigi made a rare appearance together on what would have been their dad Michael’s 65th birthday.

The brothers celebrated their dad in Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, the location of Cirque du Soleil’s “Michael Jackson ONE.” Watch!