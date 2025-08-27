Movies August 27, 2025
Mark Wahlberg Plans Major Heist in ‘Play Dirty’ Trailer
Check out a trailer for Mark Wahlberg’s upcoming film “Play Dirty.”
The action-packed thriller centers on an expert thief who “rolls out the biggest height of his life,” but has to deal with the New York mob, a billionaire, and the army.
Wahlberg is starring in the film with LaKeith Stanfield, Rosa Salazar, Keegan-Michael Key, Chukwudi Iwuji, Nat Wolff, Thomas Jane, and Tony Shalhoub.
It’s the first film for director Shane Black in seven years. His last movie was “The Predator.”
“Play Dirty” streams October 1 on Prime.