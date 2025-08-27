Julia Roberts, George Clooney & More Stars Arrive for Venice Film Festival

Splash News

Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Adam Sandler, and more stars have arrived in the floating city for the 2025 Venice Film Festival!

George and Adam are there to premiere “Jay Kelly,” while Julia will hit the red carpet for “After the Hunt,” which co-stars Andrew Garfield and Ayo Edebiri.

The Venice Film Festival is in full swing with A-listers kicking off the Italian celebration.

“Extra” spoke with Variety executive editor of international Elsa Keslassy, who said that the festival is only getting “bigger” every year, explaining, “You have so many American movies premiering here.”

According to Elsa, the Venice Film Festival holds a special place in Clooney’s heart since he premiered his 1998 movie “Out of Sight.”