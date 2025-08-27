How Austin Butler Prioritizes Mental Health & Gets Away from the Noise (Exclusive)

Dave Allocca/Starpix

“Extra’s” Tommy DiDario spoke with Austin Butler at the NYC premiere of his movie “Caught Stealing,” who spoke about how he’s prioritizing mental health and avoiding burnout.

Looking more handsome than ever, Butler said, “After this press tour, I’m going to turn my phone off and I’m going to disappear. I find that that’s very, very good for the brain.”

Butler noted, “Just get away from the noise, you know? Spend some time in nature.”

He also stressed the importance of being “around lovely people,” adding, “Be of service. That’s something that I think about a lot.”

Austin also raved over his co-star Zoë Kravitz, calling her “so smart” and a “great writer.”

He elaborated, “You learn a lot… The ideas that she comes up with are really creative and nuanced, and she understands story. It’s a great thing to get to work with somebody like that.”

Butler made sure to show some love for Laura Dern, who he recently credited with helping him dissociate from Method acting after a role.

He commented, “She’s the greatest. I love her so much. My own mother used to be told that she looks like Laura Dern. Laura and I have a very special relationship.”