Guess the Price of a Home for a Shot at Winning a Home with New App PropQwiz

If you’ve ever spent hours scrolling Zillow or bingeing real estate TikTok, there’s a new mobile game that might actually turn those guilty pleasures into a down payment.

PropQwiz, the free trivia app that gives “Zillow meets HQ Trivia” vibes, officially launched nationwide, giving players the chance to win $350,000 toward a home just by guessing house prices.

Here’s the deal: Every weekday at 12 p.m. PT/ 3 p.m. ET, players participate in a live in-app game that challenges them to guess the asking price of a real home after seeing five clues — number of bedrooms, square footage, lot size, special features, and location. The closer their guess to the asking price, the more PropTIX (points = sweepstakes entries) they rack up. At stake? Enough cash to buy a house, pay off a mortgage, or finally afford that dream down payment. And for those not ready to settle down, there’s a $175K cash prize option.

“With millions of people browsing online real estate listings just for fun, and millions of people playing casual mobile games, we combined these two worlds to create an exciting experience that gamifies our national obsession with real estate,” said Jim Casey, PropQwiz CEO and television producer for networks including HGTV and National Geographic. “And with skyrocketing rent and so many buyers priced out of the housing market, we knew it was the perfect time to reward our players with weekly cash prizes while giving everyone a shot at winning $350,000 to purchase a home of their own.”

It’s not just the Grand Prize either. Every week, PropQwiz hands out $2,500 to help players cover rent or mortgage payments and there have been 8 winners already across the country. Beyond the daily live showdown, there are “PQ Minis” — quick-fire quizzes you can play anytime to sharpen your guessing skills and earn more entries.

Free to play (no in-app purchases, no sneaky shortcuts), PropQwiz meets fans where they already are: on their phones, scrolling listings, and craving a little gamified escape.

PropQwiz is available now in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, and who knows — you might just win a new home address.

There is no purchase required. For complete Official Rules: https://propqwiz.com/rules/.