Celebrity News August 27, 2025
French Montana Engaged to Sheika Mahra, a Dubai Princess
Rapper French Montana is leveling up in his relationship with Sheikha Mahra, a member of Dubai’s ruling family.
TMZ Hip Hop reports Montana and Mahra have been engaged for months!
A rep told the outlet that Montana proposed in June during Paris Fashion Week.
While they don’t have a wedding date yet, the couple and their families are “excited,” according to the outlet.
The two have been linked since 2024 after being spotted together in Dubai, Morocco, and Paris.
Years ago, Montana dated Khloé Kardashian, Trina, and Evelyn Lozada.