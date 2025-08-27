French Montana Engaged to Sheika Mahra, a Dubai Princess

Getty Images

Rapper French Montana is leveling up in his relationship with Sheikha Mahra, a member of Dubai’s ruling family.

TMZ Hip Hop reports Montana and Mahra have been engaged for months!

A rep told the outlet that Montana proposed in June during Paris Fashion Week.

While they don’t have a wedding date yet, the couple and their families are “excited,” according to the outlet.

The two have been linked since 2024 after being spotted together in Dubai, Morocco, and Paris.