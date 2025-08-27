Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on Tuesday, and now his dad Ed Kelce is spilling the details!

Ed opened up to Cleveland’s News 5, confirming the proposal happened about two weeks ago.

"Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago," Ed shared. "He was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big, special event. And I told him repeatedly, you know, 'You could do it on the side of the road, do it anyplace that makes it a special event ...when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you.'"

Kelce insisted Taylor’s father Scott Swift felt the same way.

Ed revealed how Travis surprised Taylor with a proposal at his home in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

"He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, 'Let's go out and have a glass of wine...' They got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful,” he said. “They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great."

Ed also talked about where he was when he heard his son had popped the question.

"I was at... an Eagles practice, a public practice that they had a lot of people that, well, the Eagles had 60,000 people at a public practice two weeks ago on a Sunday night," he recalled. "So at that practice... I got a FaceTime call from them, and as soon as I saw the FaceTime, I saw it was Travis, and then I saw Taylor there with him, I knew what they were going to say, and they, you know, let us know."

Ed knew for months that his son was planning to propose, and thought it might happen this past NFL season.

The proud dad said his son has never been happier, sharing this sweet story: "We actually went to a thing in KC Sunday night, which was an ESPN airing of 'The Kingdom,' and went to that, and his mother and I went with him back to his house for dinner, where Taylor made dinner, and we had a wonderful dinner with them outside on the patio, and to just watch the two of them, just crazy about each other — it's truly kinda neat.”