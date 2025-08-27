‘DWTS’ Pro Britt Stewart Marries ‘CODA’ Actor Daniel Durant

Getty Images

“Dancing with the Stars” pro Britt Stewart is now a married woman!

Over the weekend, Stewart tied the knot with actor Daniel Durant at Riata Ranch in Santa Margarita, California.

She opted for a Vivienne Westwood dress.

Before their big day, Britt told People magazine, “I was never the little girl that had big dreams of a fairy-tale wedding. So, when I describe our wedding, I want it to feel like an abundance of love connecting everyone there!"

Daniel added, “I never could imagine what my wedding would be like, and it still feels a little bit like a dream. But it's real. It's happening!”

The couple met on Season 31 of “DWTS” in 2022, where Daniel, a deaf actor, taught Stewart American Sign Language, and she taught him to dance.

Many of their wedding guests were from the “Dancing with the Stars” family, including “Extra’s” new host Derek Hough and his wife Hayley Erbert, Julianne Hough, Alfonso Ribeiro, Johnny Weir, Emma Slater, Alan Bersten, Daniella Karagach, Brandon Armstrong, Witney Carson, and Jenna Johnson.

Durant’s “CODA” co-stars Troy Kotsur and Marlee Matlin were also in attendance.

As for their approach to the wedding, Britt shared, “We want to feel the connection between the both of us, our family, our closest friends and the nature that will surround us! Our vision for our wedding was to really celebrate and experience the love that we have created and continue to create with each other!"

They said they “just knew” right away that they wanted to get married at the coastal venue. She explained, “The vibe was amazing, the nature and wildlife surrounding us felt exactly what we wanted for our wedding."

The wedding comes nearly two years after Daniel popped the question.

Daniel gushed, “I love Britt’s soul the most, that she is a strong leader and her sense of humor. If I fall, I know she will be the first to catch me.I just can’t wait to call Britt my wife... I want to show off that I’m all Britt’s!"