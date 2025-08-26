What Travis Kelce Said About Marriage Before His Engagement to Taylor Swift

Getty Images

Just weeks before Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement, the NFL tight end shared his thoughts on marriage.

In a feature for GQ, Travis shared, “The handful of my friends whose parents are still together and still thriving — those are situations I would love to have.”

Travis’ parents Donna and Ed Kelce were married for 25 years before splitting up.

He noted, “Not that I think my parents dealt with it the wrong way or anything like that. It’s more so, if we’re gonna start this and do it, why not try and do it to last forever? Not just in a ‘It’s just for the kids’ aspect.”

Travis opened up about how his mom and Taylor are similar, saying, “Their kindness, their genuineness, their ability to say hello to everyone in the room. Their ability to show love and support no matter what. And on top of that, their work ethic.”

He went on, “I saw my mother reach goals that she had set for herself, go from being a teller to working all the way up in the KeyBank building. I’ve seen Taylor do the exact same thing of setting goals for herself and exceeding the expectations and really captivating the world in that regard.”

More than 10 years ago, Swift expressed her desire to get married and have kids in the future.

In a 2012 feature for Cosmopolitan, Swift said, “Being a mom full-time, doing everything for my kids, having a bunch of them. One day, I’m sure.“

On Tuesday, Taylor and Travis took to Instagram to break the news on their engagement.

In a joint Instagram , they wrote, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨.”

In one of the photos, Travis is on one knee in a garden-like setting with pink and white flowers surrounding them. For the big moment, Taylor opted for a striped Ralph Lauren dress, while Travis wore a black shirt and white shorts.

They also included a zoomed-in photo of her huge diamond sparkler, which was designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry.

The post was set to Taylor’s song “So High School,” off her 2024 album “The Tortured Poets Department.” Many fans have speculated that the song is about Travis, with lyrics like, “You know how to ball, I know Aristotle.”

A source told Page Six that Travis popped the question “a couple of weeks ago,” but didn’t share the exact date.

According to the outlet, the couple broke the news to his family “long before” their public announcement.

An insider noted that the Kelces are “happy” and “thrilled” to have Swift join their family.

TMZ reports the proposal location might be Travis’ home in Kansas City.

The engagement announcement comes exactly 13 days after Taylor appeared on his “New Heights” podcast.

In case you didn’t know, Taylor’s favorite number is 13.

On the podcast, Taylor expressed her love of numerology, saying, “I love math stuff, I love dates. That stuff I find really fun.”

Kelce noted that he’s been wearing 87 for his entire NFL career “and she’s 13.”