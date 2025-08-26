Instagram

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Atkins have another baby on the way!

The country singer and his wife announced they are expecting their fifth child on Instagram.

In the video, Atkins shows off her baby bump as Thomas sings, "Well, I was wrapping my head around being a dad. Big wrench got thrown in the plans that we thought we had. Now Lauren's showing —got one on the way. That's —" he then pauses and looks at Lauren before adding, "five under 10. Hey what can I say. Yeah life changes. You wake up ain't nothing the same. Yeah life changes."

He wrote in the caption, "Here we go again! We’ve got some really excited big sisters in our house. God is so good."

The couple is already parents to Lillie Carolina, 4, Lennon Love, 5, Ada James, 8, and Willa Gray, 9.

Back in 2021, Thomas and Lauren announced they were expecting their fourth.

Thomas told “Extra” at the time, “We were skiing in Colorado a couple a months ago, we were on a ski lift and my wife was feeling very nauseous and we all kind of joked, ‘You’re probably pregnant,’ thinking that she was obviously not and two days later, we took a pregnancy test and there were two pink lines immediately.”