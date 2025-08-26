Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Engagement: The Numerology of Their Announcement Date

Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s fans, trained to search for Easter eggs, are wondering why the pop superstar and Travis Kelce chose Tuesday, August 26, to announce their engagement!

The announcement came exactly 13 days after Taylor appeared on Travis’ “New Heights” podcast.

In case you didn’t know, Taylor’s favorite number is 13!

On the podcast, Taylor expressed her love of numerology, saying, “I love math stuff, I love dates. That stuff I find really fun.”

Kelce noted that he’s been wearing 87 for his entire NFL career “and she’s 13.”

Taylor chimed in, “13 plus 87 equals 100. That’s numerology.”

During the podcast, Travis’ brother Jason revealed that his favorite number was 13, too.

Taylor quipped, “That’s part of the numerology of why we’re dating.”

Travis added, “That’s part of it. It’s been in my life, man.”

Nearly 20 years ago, Taylor opened up on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” about why 13 was her favorite number.

She explained, “I was born on the 13th, I turned 13 on Friday the 13th, my first album went gold in 13 weeks. My first song that ever went number one, it had a 13-second intro. And every time I’ve ever won an award at an award show, I’ve either been seated in the 13th row, or row ‘M’ which is the 13th letter.”

As for the couple’s engagement, it has been reported that Travis actually popped the question “a couple of weeks ago.”

According to Page Six, the couple broke the news to his family “long before” their public announcement.

An insider noted that the Kelce family is “happy” and “thrilled” to have Swift join their family.

TMZ reports the proposal location might be Travis' home in Kansas City.

In a joint Instagram, Taylor and Travis wrote, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨.”

In one of the photos, Travis is on one knee in a garden-like setting with pink and white flowers surrounding them. For the big moment, Taylor opted for a striped Ralph Lauren dress, while Travis wore a black shirt and white shorts.

They also included a zoomed-in photo of her huge diamond sparkler, which was designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry.

The post was set to Taylor's song "So High School," off her 2024 album "Tortured Poets Department." Many fans have speculated that the song is about Travis, with lyrics like, "You know how to ball, I know Aristotle.”

After seeing the post, Brittany Mahomes, who is married to Travis' teammate Patrick Mahomes, wrote on her Instagram Story, "Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love. Just so happy for these two."

Taylor and Travis have been subject to engagement rumors for some time.