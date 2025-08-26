Getty Images

On Tuesday, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce broke the internet with their gorgeous engagement photos!

In one of the pics, Travis is on one knee in a garden-like setting with pink and white flowers surrounding them. For the big moment, Taylor opted for a striped Ralph Lauren dress, while Travis wore a black shirt and white shorts.

Some fans immediately thought of Taylor’s photo shoot for her 2019 album “Lover.”

One TikTok user wrote, “Taylor’s engagement pics remind me so much of the Lover photoshoot.” The user also included a comparison video!

Six years ago, Swift was photographed by Valheria Rocha, who captured the pop star in various locations, including a garden area with white and pink flowers in the background.

TMZ reports that Travis might have proposed at his home in Kansas City.

According to Page Six, Travis popped the question “a couple of weeks ago.”

The engagement news comes just 13 days after Taylor appeared on Travis’ podcast “New Heights.”

In case you didn’t know, Taylor’s favorite number is 13!

On the podcast, Taylor expressed her love of numerology, saying, “I love math stuff, I love dates. That stuff I find really fun.”

Kelce noted that he’s been wearing 87 for his entire NFL career “and she’s 13.”