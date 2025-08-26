Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Engagement Happened 'Weeks Ago' (Report)

Getty Images

On Tuesday, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce broke the internet with their engagement photos.

Taylor and Travis were ready to share the big news today, but when did they actually get engaged?

A source told Page Six that Travis popped the question “a couple of weeks ago,” but didn’t share the exact date.

According to the outlet, the couple broke the news to his family “long before” their public announcement.

An insider noted that the Kelce family is “happy” and “thrilled” to have Swift join their family.

TMZ reports the proposal location might be Travis' home in Kansas City.

In a joint Instagram, Taylor and Travis wrote, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨.”

In one of the photos, Travis is on one knee in a garden-like setting with pink and white flowers surrounding them. For the big moment, Taylor opted for a striped Ralph Lauren dress, while Travis wore a black shirt and white shorts.

They also included a zoomed-in photo of her huge diamond sparkler, which was designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry.

The post was set to Taylor's song "So High School," off her 2024 album "Tortured Poets Department." Many fans have speculated that the song is about Travis, with lyrics like, "You know how to ball, I know Aristotle.”

After seeing the post, Brittany Mahomes, who is married to Travis' teammate Patrick Mahomes, wrote on her Instagram Story, "Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love. Just so happy for these two."

Taylor and Travis have been subject to engagement rumors for some time.

In late 2023, a source claimed to Page Six that Travis had already asked for Taylor’s father Scott’s permission for her hand in marriage. They said, “Scott has been asked for his blessing and has wholeheartedly given it, and Travis has been talking to friends about a ring.”

Earlier this month, Taylor and Travis opened up about their relationship on an episode of his “New Heights” podcast.

Swift showed her appreciation for the podcast, saying, “This podcast got me a boyfriend, ever since Travis decided to use it as his personal dating app about two years ago.”

Back in 2023, Travis revealed on the podcast that he wanted to give Taylor a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it. But Travis’ bracelet never made it into Taylor’s hands.

On the new episode, he told brother Jason Kelce of the infamous bracelet, “It didn’t leave the stadium because I was butt-hurt, Jason.”

Taylor quipped, “He threw a tantrum. A man tantrum!”

Swift praised Kelce for publicly shooting his shot, saying, “It was such a wild, romantic gesture to be like, ‘I want to date you!'”

She noted, "This kinda felt like an '80s John Hughes movie and he was standing outside my window with a boombox, just being like, 'I wanna date you!'... I was like, 'If this guy isn't crazy — which is a big if — this is sort of what I've been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager.'"

She added, "I'm just circling to 'New Heights' to say thank you for this," while sweetly cradling Travis' face with her hands.

"I'm the luckiest guy in the world," Travis replied.

While Taylor gave credit to the podcast for their relationship, Travis put the attention on her Eras Tour. He said, "Because if I never would have gone to that show and just been mesmerized and just been captivated and then left with such a desire to want to meet you, I would have never went on here and told everybody how butt-hurt I was. I had never been so engulfed in the curiosity of who you were.”

Travis raved about Taylor, saying, "It’s like you see you on the stage and you see how crazy you can get an entire stadium going and then I get you in a room and it’s like I’ve known you forever. It’s like the easiest conversation I ever had and it was just so much fun. It knocked my socks off."

Kelce declared that Swift "makes me better."