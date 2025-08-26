Post Malone, Doja Cat & Jelly Roll Among Stars Performing at 2025 VMAs

Getty Images

The MTV VMAs are bringing the star power!

Post Malone, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll, Conan Gray and Tate McRae are set to perform!

The news comes days after MTV revealed Mariah Carey will perform a medley of her hit songs as she accepts the Video Vanguard Award.

The MTV VMAs will take place at New York’s UBS Arena and air live Sunday, September 7, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS, MTV, and Paramount+.