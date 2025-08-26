Instagram

Noah Centineo, 29, is showing off his ripped bod on Instagram.

The actor, who will reportedly star as Ken Masters in the new “Street Fighter” movie, is proving he’s ready for the role.

Noah posted a shirtless pic on his page… complete with bulging biceps and a six-pack.

He wrote in the caption, “Road brawler.”

Getty Images

Centineo notably rocked long, curly hair pulled back with a head band.

Rachel Zegler teased in the comments, “NOW HANG ON-“ while other commenters referenced his famous role as Pete Kavinsky in the “To All the Boys” franchise. One fan wrote, “Ummm what in the book boyfriend did I just witness 😍.”

Deadline reports the “Street Fighter” film, based on the 1987 video game, will be directed by Kitao Sakurai and star Andrew Koji, Jason Momoa, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, among others.

There are also reports circulating that Centineo is attached to the new “Rambo” prequel.

"Extra" caught up with Noah back in 2022 after he packed on the muscle to play Atom Smasher in "Black Adam," saying he gained about 25 lbs.

How did he bulk up? Noah ate “a lot of burgers” and “a lot of chicken” to help him gain the weight.