A day after posting bail, Lil Nas X is speaking out!

In a video, Hill told Instagram followers, “Your girl is going to be okay... She's going to be alright."

While Lil Nas X appeared to be in good spirits, smiling for the camera, he admitted, “Sh*t! That was f**king terrifying… that was a terrifying last four days, but your girl is going to be alright.”

On Monday, Hill was spotted leaving a Van Nuys, California, jail in his blue jumpsuit after posting bail of $75,000. He hopped into a Jeep, which immediately left the area.

According to the felony complaint, bail was initially recommended for $300,000.

Hill has been charged with three counts of battery against a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer.

Hill has pleaded not guilty in the case, which will move pretrial next month.

Before his release, Hill's dad Robert Stafford was approached by photogs in downtown Los Angeles. Giving an update on his son, Stafford told TMZ Hip Hop, "He's in good spirits. He's alright. He's very remorseful for what happened... he's going to get the help that he needs."

Despite the situation, Stafford insisted that his son is "doing great mentally."

Days ago, TMZ obtained footage of Nas on the streets of Studio City in nothing but white underwear and boots.

At one point, someone spotted the rapper on Ventura Boulevard and snapped Nas putting a traffic cone over his head. He reportedly said that he was heading to a party.

TMZ reported that Nas’ behavior was worrisome enough for neighbors in the area to call the LAPD.