Instagram

“Jersey Shore” alum Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and her fiancé Justin May are new parents!

On Tuesday, the pair announced their baby’s arrival with a series of adorable photos.

She wrote on Instagram, “Welcome to the world my rainbow miracle baby 🥹🍼.”

In her post, Sammi revealed that they named their baby boy, born August 20, Vincent Keith May.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

“After this very long journey to get here, words cannot describe how blessed and truly grateful we are. Forever living in our baby love bubble until further notice 🥹♥️,” Sammi added. “Ok I can’t stop crying happy tears. Thank you God.”

The couple announced her pregnancy in February.

At the time, they wrote, “We've been keeping a little secret… ✨Baby May Due August 2025✨🤰🏻."

The couple continued, “After struggling through years of infertility, this is the absolute greatest blessing we could ever possibly ask for! We are so thrilled to finally be able to share the news of our little miracle with you all!”

Months later, Giancola revealed that she was expecting a boy. She and Justin learned of the gender at Seaside Boardwalk, where they were joined by her “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” cast mates.