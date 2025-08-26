Donna Kelce Possibly Hinted at Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Engagement Days Ago

Getty Images

Days before Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce broke news of their engagement, his mom Donna Kelce might have dropped a major hint at a special screening of “The Kingdom.”

On the red carpet, Kelce discussed what makes Travis “so happy” right now.

She told People magazine, “I think his mind is settled. That's about all I can tell you. I think he feels calm and he feels like he's on a mission and he knows exactly what he wants.”

Travis’ dad was asked the same question at the screening. He simply responded, “Taylor. There’s no question about it.”

Page Six reported that Travis’ family learned of their engagement “long before” the public.

An insider noted that the Kelce family is “happy” and “thrilled” to have Swift join their family.

According to the outlet, Travis popped the question “a couple of weeks ago.”

TMZ reports the proposal location might be Travis' home in Kansas City.

In a joint Instagram, Taylor and Travis wrote, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨.”

The post was set to Taylor's song "So High School," off her 2024 album "Tortured Poets Department." Many fans have speculated that the song is about Travis, with lyrics like, "You know how to ball, I know Aristotle.”

In one of the photos, Travis is on one knee in a garden-like setting with pink and white flowers surrounding them. For the big moment, Taylor opted for a striped Ralph Lauren dress, while Travis wore a black shirt and white shorts.

They also included a zoomed-in photo of her huge diamond sparkler, which was designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry.

The announcement came exactly 13 days after Taylor appeared on Travis’ “New Heights” podcast.

In case you didn’t know, Taylor’s favorite number is 13!

On the podcast, Taylor expressed her love of numerology, saying, “I love math stuff, I love dates. That stuff I find really fun.”

Kelce noted that he’s been wearing 87 for his entire NFL career “and she’s 13.”