Bad Bunny Reacts to Taylor Swift ‘Honey’ Collab Rumors After Travis Kelce Scene (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Bad Bunny hit the red carpet for the NYC premiere of “Caught Stealing” on Tuesday night.

“Extra’s” Tommy DiDario spoke with Bad Bunny, who reflected on his gangster role in the movie and addressed speculation that he might be a surprise collab on Taylor Swift’s upcoming song “Honey.”

Since Bad Bunny did rub honey all over Taylor’s new fiancé Travis Kelce in “Happy Gilmore 2,” could he be featured in the song?

Bad Bunny shut down rumors, saying, “I don’t think so.”

He admitted, “I didn’t know anything about it.”

Bad Bunny also reflected on how he enjoys acting versus making music and performing.

Comparing the two, the rapper said, “When you’re performing, you’re in front of a lot of people, they’re watching you right there. When you are acting and doing these movies, you know that they’re going to see, they’re going to watch you, but not… you can feel like it’s more something personal.”

Bad Bunny connects to both acting and performing, explaining, “You can express your feeling and be whoever you want… In music, I try to be more of myself and movies, you can live another life and be another person.”

Referencing his gangster role, Bad Bunny called acting “so much fun,” adding, “I felt free because this is the first Puerto Rican role and I was waiting for that for so long.”

Bad Bunny hopes the audience will enjoy his acting, saying, “I hope the people like what I did, that people like my job ’cause I made it with so much love and passion.”

Movie promo aside, he is the middle of his residency in Puerto Rico with only 10 shows left.