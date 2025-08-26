Getty Images

The causes of death for “American Idol” music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband Thomas Deluca, who were found dead in their Encino home in L.A. on July 14, have been released.

According to death certificates obtained by People magazine, Kaye and Deluca died of multiple gunshot wounds sustained at approximately 4:45 p.m. on July 10.

The certificate notes that Deluca died within seconds, and Kaye within minutes of being shot.

The manner of death for Robin and Thomas is listed as homicide.

While the couple sustained the deadly gunshot wounds on July 10, their deaths were not recorded until July 14 at 4:14 p.m. when their bodies were found from the Los Angeles Police Department.

The couple was reportedly cremated on July 23.

TMZ previously reported that surveillance footage shows the suspect entering the couple’s residence through an unlocked door on Thursday, July 10, just 30 minutes before Robin and Thomas arrived home.

Authorities told People magazine, "The victims returned home while the suspect had gained entry into the residence, and a confrontation ensued, which resulted in the suspect taking their lives. The victims succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds, and the suspect fled from the residence on foot.”

Their bodies were found during a welfare check on Monday, July 14. According to People magazine, Deluca was located in the bathroom, while Kaye was discovered in the pantry.

Raymond Boodarian, 22, was arrested on July 15. FOX 11 reports, he was charged with two counts of murder and one count residential burglary with a person present.

The outlet adds, “The murder charges include the special circumstance allegations of multiple murders and murder during the commission of a burglary, as well as firearm allegations.”