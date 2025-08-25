Vera Farmiga Says Evil Is Doing ‘The Macarena' in 'The Conjuring: Last Rites’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

The universe of “The Conjuring” is one of the most successful horror franchises of all time, with eight movies over 12 years bringing in $2.2 billion at the box office.

Now, are you ready to survive one more? “Extra” talks “The Conjuring: Last Rites” with stars Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, who are back as famed demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren on their last case.

Vera says, “Evil doesn't just show up on the Warren's door. It like shows up and does the Macarena… the macabre Macarena. It's a big one for the Warrens because it gets deeply, deeply personal.”

She put it this way: “There's a grudge-bearing demon. It's got a score to settle and is coming for us.”

Patrick added, “We've come off the third, Ed's heart attack, what every case does to them physically and what it does to Lorraine for her own psyche and emotional state, spiritual state, and the cost of these. We've decided to walk away from it, but Ed really, really wants to keep it going… It's hard to keep him down.”

That’s when the Warrens meet the Smurl family, whose home was taken over by the paranormal in the 1980s.

Michael Chaves, who directed this film and two other movies in the series, worked closely with the family.

He told us, “That was really an incredible experience. And, you know, it was really important for all of us to just tell their story as accurately as we could.”

Michael added, “This is the last one. It's over. It's done. There won't be any more conjuring… With this, we really wanted to tell an end-chapter and I think we've delivered on that.”

Vera agreed, “I honestly don't know how we could top this one. This was a pressure cooker for us, like. we are soft and gooey from this. I don't have the strength to do another one.”