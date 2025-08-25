Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie & Carrie Underwood to Return for ‘American Idol’ Season 24

Disney/Christopher Willard

Judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Carrie Underwood are returning to “American Idol” for Season 24!

The news comes as “Idol Across America” kicks off on August 26. Contestants are invited to tryouts nationwide, where they will audition for producers via Zoom with hopes of making it through to the next step… singing for the judges!

The auditions will take place in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.!

A few days ago, "Extra's" Alecia Davis asked Luke if he would be returning to "Idol," this season, but he played coy. Watch!

And back in April, “Extra’s” Terri Seymour caught up with Underwood and chatted about her first season as a judge after winning the show herself on Season 4.

Terri pointed out, “People are just saying, ‘Can we just crown Carrie the winner again?’”