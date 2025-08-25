Last week, rapper Lil Nas X aka Montero Lamar Hill exhibited some bizarre behavior while roaming the streets of Los Angeles.

TMZ reported that Nas’ behavior was worrisome enough for neighbors in the area to call the LAPD.

The LAPD then arrived on the scene and saw the 26-year-old performer, who allegedly charged at them.

Based on L.A. Superior Court records, Hill has been charged with three counts of battery against a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer.

Nas X is currently in custody at a jail in Van Nuys.

At his arraignment, bail was set for $75,000. According to the felony complaint, bail was initially recommended for $300,000.

Hill has pleaded not guilty in the case, which will move pretrial next month.

Days ago, TMZ obtained footage of Nas on the streets of Studio City in nothing but white underwear and boots.

At one point, someone spotted the rapper on Ventura Boulevard and snapped Nas putting a traffic cone over his head. Lil Nas X reportedly said that he was heading to a party.

The superstar rapper has not commented on the incident.

Lil Nas X recently wiped his Instagram clean and had just returned on Wednesday, a day before his bizarre outing.