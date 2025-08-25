Kelly Clarkson Spotted First Time Since Ex Brandon Blackstock’s Death

Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson was photographed over the weekend for the first time since the death of her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

Blackstock, 48, died August 7 following a battle with melanoma.

Clarkson arrived at LAX airport on Saturday with her sister Alyssa and her children River, 11, and Remington, 9.

Kelly wore head-to-toe black, including sunglasses and a black hat for the trip. See the photos here.

Around her neck was a tarot card necklace signifying hope and healing.

The piece, Sorellina Jewelry’s Le Stelle (The Star) Tarot Card pendant, is made of 18k yellow gold and includes sapphire, diamonds, and black onyx.

According to the company’s website, the pendant sells for $22,500 and means: “hope, inspiration, positivity, renewal, healing and rejuvenation.”

A description adds, “The Star card shows us that even in the darkest of times, there will always come light. It serves as a reminder to keep a renewed sense of hope during difficult periods and your courage will be rewarded. The card depicts a female kneeling amongst land, sea and stars, confident in her intuition and relishing the abundance the Universe has provided. There’s a feeling of magic as she lets go of what no longer serves her to welcome in a new, peaceful chapter of life. The ultimate message of the card is to dream big and open yourself to new ideas and opportunities.”

Following Brandon’s death, a source told People magazine that Clarkson was “devastated” by the sad news.

The insider shared, “When she found out that he was sick, she remained protective of him for their sake. Kelly has always tried to keep things classy. It became clear earlier this year that Brandon was not doing well. She’s been devastated for the kids.”

In 2020, Kelly and Brandon called it quits after seven years of marriage, and they finalized their contentious divorce two years later.

The source noted, “The divorce was incredibly difficult for her — messy, painful, and something she felt terrible about. But she always wanted her kids to have the best relationship possible with their dad. She never spoke poorly about Brandon to the kids.”

A day before his death, Kelly announced that she was postponing her Las Vegas residency.

Without revealing his cancer battle, Kelly wrote on Instagram, “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.”

She went on, “I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness, and understanding.”

Less than a day later, Brandon’s family told People magazine, “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”