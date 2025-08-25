Getty Images

Kate Middleton is rocking some lighter tresses these days!

On Sunday, Middleton was photographed with blonde hair while sitting in the passenger seat of a Range Rover, which husband Prince William was driving.

Kate and William were seen heading to and leaving church together at Crathie Kirk, which is close to Balmoral Castle.

Kate’s hair was shades lighter than last month when she attended the Wimbledon Championships.

Kate and William were joined in the car by their kids Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, who sat in the back.