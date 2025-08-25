Kailyn Lowry Shares Before & After Pics Following ‘Double Chin’ Removal Surgery

Instagram

Kailyn Lowry, 33, went under the knife to improve her appearance, and now she’s showing off the results.

Instagram

The “Teen Mom” alum posted pics and videos on Instagram, writing, "A scrapbook of saying goodbye to my double chin✌🏻.”

Instagram

In one video, she declares, "Rest in peace to my double chin,” from a hospital bed. Another shows medical staff drawing lines on her face ahead of the surgery.

As the carousel goes on, Lowry is seen post-op with her face wrapped and swollen.

Instagram

By the end, the mom of seven is smiling as she shows off her new chin.

Instagram

On August 12, Kailyn mentioned on her “Coffee Convos” podcast that she had a procedure coming up with Dr. Tina Ho in Philadelphia.