Hilaria Baldwin Reacts to ‘DWTS’ Rumors: ‘Let’s Continue to Manifest’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra” caught up with Alec and Hilaria Baldwin at the USTA Foundation Opening Night Gala at the 2025 U.S. Open.

They dished on celebrating their oldest daughter Carmen’s 12th birthday, revealing she celebrated “Carmen-style.”

Hilaria said, “She stayed up till after midnight to ring in her birthday…

We had cake at, like, 12:06 a.m.”

Alec shared, “The night before her birthday, on Friday, she hugs me and she goes, ‘Give me a hug. It's the last night I'll be 11.’”

Hilaria explained, “She’s very sentimental about her birthday,” explaining that they “hung out together as a family, ate pizza,” while Alec added she also “had friends sleep over.”

Hilaria also spoke about launching a podcast with Carmen, “Growing Up Together,” and navigating whether and how much you can be friends with your kid.

She said, “We feel like we're friends, but there's a certain kind of parent friendship. You know, sometimes you have to tell them, ‘Do your homework, go to bed, don't poke your sister.’”

Plus, Hilaria has been sharing lots of fun dance videos with Alec, so we had to ask about the “Dancing with the Stars” rumors.

Hilaria said, “I see in my comments there's a lot of people manifesting… Let’s continue to manifest.”

Alec was supportive, saying, “I want her to go and do anything she wants to do that would be fun.”