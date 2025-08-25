Getty Images

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz have tongues wagging after they were spotted together over the weekend.

A social media user shared a video of the stars walking arm in arm in Rome. Watch it here.

The caption, translated from Portuguese, says, “When you meet Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz in Rome.”

The user added, “I asked for a picture before that, and he said he was offline but was so sweet and held my hand.” The person said they were “still processing the emotion of” the interaction.

In the video, the pair walk away from the camera. Kravitz wears a short white dress with a black baseball cap and glasses while holding a coffee. Harry dons blue pants and a blue jacket with glasses.

The stars also share one thing in common, Kravitz is a friend of Taylor Swift, while Harry once dated the singer.

“Extra’s” Tommy DiDario just spoke with Zoë for her new film “Caught Stealing.” She called Taylor’s new album “fantastic” and dished, “No skips.”

Meanwhile, Zoë had amazing chemistry with Austin Butler in “Caught Stealing” and they opened up to Tommy about what they love most about each other.

Kravitz told Butler, “I like your sense of humor… I think you're really funny… I feel like people don't know that about you.”

Austin added, “We had a lot of laughs. I think we both didn't expect that about each other… because you are hilarious.”