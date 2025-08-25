Getty Images

Love was in the air at Coldplay’s concert on Friday at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Frontman Chris Martin helped a man in the audience propose to his girlfriend, but he couldn’t help but take a jab at the Astronomer scandal that went viral last month.

During the Wembley show, a man held up a sign that said, “I want to propose” with an arrow pointing at the woman in front of him.

Martin can be heard saying, "Okay, now listen. My brother, I need you to nod as I do some basic security checks, okay?"

Chris quips, "Is this person your partner? Yes? No one else’s partner?"

He goes on to joke, "Are you cousins or siblings, or anything weird like that? Are you AI? Are you real people? Okay, then I think we can continue."

The singer then tells him, "My beautiful brother, here is some advice for free. As we all look on and see you go down, I advise you to get down on one knee."

The man does, and soon after he shares a kiss with his now fiancée as Chris congratulates them.

The touching moment came more than a month after Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR exec Kristin Cabot were caught together on the kiss cam at a Coldplay show in Massachusetts.

When they tried to duck off camera, Chris teased, “Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy.”