Brooks Nader Is Moving ‘Upward & Onward’ After Gleb Savchenko Split (Exclusive)

Emily Aragones/Disney

Brooks Nader and her sisters Marry Holland, Grace Ann, and Sarah Jane are dishing on their new reality series “Love Thy Nader.”

“Extra” spoke with the women about the show as well as Brooks’ messy split with her “Dancing with the Stars” partner Gleb Savchenko.

In April, news broke about Brooks and Gleb’s breakup, which will play out on the show.

Brooks isn’t dwelling on the split, saying, “We’re kind of focused on moving upward and onward.” Instead, she’s focused on “fun and exciting sister projects.”

Despite her busy schedule, Nader is still open to dating. She said, “If I find time in my calendar to go on a date, I will certainly do that.”

Nader’s love life will be a storyline on the show, as will Sarah Jane’s sexuality.

Sarah Jane shared, “I think it’s very important. I wanted to show my whole life and not leave anything off-limits. We have like 20-30 little cousins, who I know, in some ways look up to us. And I think it’s just really important to be open about that because I didn’t have any example that was like that for me growing up.

“I want to have people that watch it leaving knowing that it’s not different. It is normal to be queer and that’s something that’s okay and that you can embrace,” Sarah stressed.

Brooks and her sisters grew up in a conservative family in Louisiana.

Mary Holland discussed how the family supported Sarah Jane through her journey in the show. She said, “You see each of our relationships with her and how we support her in own different ways… Our family is so supportive despite our, you know, religious background, even though it maybe takes a second to come around for my parents.”

Mary Holland showed some love for Sarah Jane, saying, “Her vulnerability really inspires all of us to put everything out there as well. We’re so proud of our girl.”

Brooks also recalled moving to New York and chasing her dreams in modeling and getting her sisters to join her there.

She noted, “I just begged and pleaded forever and ever like, convincing them and selling them on New York. I would have them come stay with me and I would put on the best weekend of their lives.”

As for how their show stands out from others, Sarah Jane answered, “I think our story is just very unique… Every sister show is very entertaining and it’s fun to watch a sister bond, but our whole story of where we came from and being from Louisiane and this conservative humble beginning is, I think, very unique because we’re all living such an opposite lifestyle now.”

Brooks chimed in, “We didn’t, like, grow up in this Hollywood world or know any celebrities… We barely knew anyone in the LGBTQ community and now we’re heavily involved… When I got to see the world for the first time, it felt like I was like color blind and then I saw in color when I moved to New York. It was so big and there was so many different people and different groups of people.”