Getty Images

“The Valley” star Brittany Cartwright has moved on from ex Jax Taylor!

Last week, Brittany was spotted with a new man, Brandon Hanson, at an event for Narwal in Los Angeles in photos obtained by The Sun U.S.

A source told the outlet, “It was clear he was Brittany’s date for the evening… At one point, he was seen rubbing her shoulders.”

According to People magazine, Brittany and Brandon found a love connection while “experiencing similar changes.”

An insider explained, “Like Brittany, he is going through a divorce, and he and his ex have been separated for the past seven months. They reconnected well after he had already been separated.”

“The two have found comfort in each other as they’ve been navigating their respective divorces and personal life changes,” the source emphasized.

Hanson’s ex Jasina Stanko recently called him out on TikTok after seeing news of his date night with Brittany.

In a TikTok, she commented, “He’s my husband!!!” In another TikTok, she wrote, “That man is married.”

Brittany’s good friend Kristen Doute also joined her and Brandon on their public date night.

Doute played coy about Brittany’s love life, telling People, “She has someone in her life that's really amazing that I am head over heels for. She's dated people during her single years since her ex-husband [Jax Taylor], and I have not approved of them. They've been fine, but not wonderful. This person is very wonderful and very cool. Very family-feeling."

Kristen noted, “He's a dad, so it makes it really easy. A lot easier and understandable."