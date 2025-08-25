Getty Images

Britney Spears is looking back at her failed marriage with Sam Asghari.

The two tied the knot in 2022, but Asghari filed for divorce a year later.

According to Spears, they married when she was battling some emotional pain.

Neither of her sons were in attendance at Spears and Asghari’s wedding.

On Sunday, she wrote on Instagram, “We’re just people so fragile and human the hardest years of my life were my two sons gone for those 3 years… I was cut off from calling or texting and I remember in shock my secret to survival was denial and a lot of tears its weird me and Sam were married but it almost felt like a fake distraction to help me deal with it.”

“Well I know im healing bc im hungry again like a child or baby… im so hungry it hurts and when I eat its like its my first time ever eating in my life,” Spears went on. “Today I thank jesus for food it feel like telling others NO… Owning my body… and letting them REALLY know where im from… My soul has never experienced food like this a day in my life… so silly and embarrassing im going to eat cookies and cream ice cream now…”

Sam and Britney started dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of her music video for “Slumber Party.” He would propose in 2022.

Over the past few years, Spears has been more of an open book since her conservatorship was terminated in 2021.

Last year, Spears reunited with her son Jayden, crying “tears of joy.”

The singer explained that she hadn’t seen Jayden James, 18, or his brother Sean Preston, 19, in two years.

Spears wrote on Instagram, “Best Christmas of my life !!! I haven’t seen my boys in 2 years !!! Tears of joy and literally in shock everyday koo koo crazy so in love and blessed !!! I’m speechless thank you Jesus !!!”

The 43-year-old, who shares her sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, also shared a video of herself and Jayden.

In the clip, Britney called Jayden her “baby” and gives him a big kiss on the cheek. At another point, they wish followers a merry Christmas.