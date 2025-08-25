Getty Images

“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” actress Alison Pill and “The Blair Witch Project” actor Joshua Leonard are over.

Joshua recently announced their divorce on Instagram.

Alongside a photo, he wrote, “For the sake of alacritous disclosure, and to pave a future for more aligned & transparent matters…. @msalisonpill and I were officially divorced a few weeks ago - after a few years of separation and practice. Yes, life happened to us. That’s nothing to gloat about.”

The news comes as a surprise since they were able to keep their split private for all these years.

He added, “And YET, we’re A+ co-parents, and Alison remains one of few truly brilliant humans I’ve ever encountered. And while the best path forward may not be storybook-rote (or even ready!)… it reveals itself in stanzas - a disorienting novelty - such are the fears and wins of life.”

The pair share daughter Wilder Grace, 8.

In 2022, they made their last appearance together at the Tribeca Film Festival in NYC for the premiere of "The Drop.”