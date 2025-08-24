Instagram

"The Bachelorette's" Jillian Harris has wed Justin Pasutto after 13 years of togetherness!

Harris told the People magazine her wedding was eight years in the making, so, "We've decided to really go for it!"

Really going for it entailed a traditional church wedding (at the site of Justin's parents' wedding!) on August 21, followed by a second ceremony on August 23 before 176 guests on their West Kelowna, British Columbia, farm.

She said she was happy to have waited such a long time — they had been engaged since Christmas morning of 2016 — in order to get it exactly right.

Speaking out on Instagram about their extended engagement, Harris wrote, "It’s safe to say we’ve been a little busy over the past eight years... from having babies, to filming TV shows, writing cookbooks, travelling for work (and for fun!) Originally, we were going to get married in July 2020… but you know the rest of that story. We attempted to have the wedding the following summer, but COVID was still a barrier. Then, we bought a farm, and just a few years later, in the summer of 2023, Kelowna experienced some wildfires. The fire ripped through our farm and destroyed our heritage barn and most of the property. So, @justinpasutto has spent the past two years restoring the property and getting it ready for the big day. I can’t wait to celebrate everything we have accomplished together with our friends and family!"

Harris, 45, called the nuptials held Thursday "dreamy and romantic," and "an actual fairy-tale dream come true."

For ceremony no. 1, Harris walked down the aisle to "Pachelbel's Canon" in a long-sleeved white lace gown by Candé Bridal Boutique featuring a custom-made veil.

The couple exchanged traditional vows as part of a customized liturgy.

They hosted an Italian-themed rehearsal dinner after that ceremony, and offered their guests golfing and yoga time the following day.

On Saturday, their ceremony was "flower farm"-themed. Harris called it "timeless, elegant, and luxurious, but with a floral touch," and filled with pops of color.

This time, she walked down the aisle to "Can't Help Falling in Love," carrying her late grandma's ashes in her pocket.

Among the guests, the couple's two small children, ages 9 and 6, who were an integral part of the ceremony.

Incredibly, the sleeveless white gown she wore was the dress she had picked out seven years ago. In spite of trying to find something else, fearing she wouldn't be as in love with that one after so long, she wound up trying it on again and realizing, "It was still the one."

Pasutto was dapper in Harry Rosen.

For ceremony no. 2, the couple opted for vows they'd written themselves.

After a bash for the ages, the couple held a farewell lake party on Sunday, capping off an idyllic week of love.