Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Christopher Continues Dramatic Weight Loss: New Pic!

Christopher Schwarzenegger, the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and his ex-wife Maria Shriver, continues to shed weight — looking to be a fraction of his former size in a new photo posted by his sister.

Katherine Schwarzenegger shared a carousel of family-fun images on Instagram Friday that captured her clan having a blast on the water.

In one slide, Christopher, 27, is revealed checking his phone. Slimmer than ever in a white shirt and pink shorts, he sports a mustache, adding to his overall transformation.

Christopher and Katherine were joined by their mom, Katherine's husband Chris Pratt, and some of of Katherine and Chris's kids for the snaps.

For Christopher, his transformation did not happen overnight, as he said in May at the first annual Beacher Vitality Happy & Healthy Summit in L.A.

"I tried everything. I was doing meal delivery things in high school, and I remember feeling like a weirdo when I was bringing weird lunches to school," he said. "It took a lot of trial and error. And even still to this day... when you're saying, 'Oh, before-and-after photos...' I don't feel like I'm an after yet. I don't feel like I'm at the point."

Everything changed for him on a 2019 trip to Australia.

“I was on this big trip,” he said. “I made it a big [deal], like, 'Oh, I'm going to go out and do all this stuff, be in Australia,' and I just saw how much my weight was prohibiting me from doing the everyday activities."

Schwarzenegger recalled, "I was like, 'I want to go skydiving.' And my friends were like, 'Yeah, no shot.' I was like, 'Yeah, I can't skydive.’”

Christopher revealed the surprising way he dropped some of the weight… by giving up bread for 40 days during Lent.

"Weirdly enough, I gave up bread for Lent,” adding, “I don't know if anyone's Catholic in here, but I gave up bread for Lent."

"I was like, 'Well, if I'm giving up bread, I might as well just take the opportunity and I'm a good Catholic boy, so I'm not going to break it,' " he said. "And that was my one rule. I was like, 'I'm not going to break Lent.' And so I lost 30 lbs. just through that."

Christopher is typically private about his life, but in 2021 his brother Patrick Schwarzenegger praised him in a now deleted Instagram post.