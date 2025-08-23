Jerry Adler, Late-Blooming Actor of 'Sopranos' Fame, Dies at 96

Getty Images

Jerry Adler, the longtime theater director and late-in-life actor who memorably played Hesh on "The Sopranos," died Saturday at 96.

His friend Frank J. Reilly confirmed his death on X Saturday, writing, "The great actor, my friend Jerry Adler died today... You know him from one of his iconic roles [and] from many of his guest appearances... He arranged to get my son a job on the Sopranos. Many years later, my son got him a job on Rescue Me. RIP to a real one."

Adler was born February 4, 1929, in NYC, to a man who managed Broadway theaters and touring shows. He went into the family business in 1950 as a stage manager on shows that included the iconic "My Fair Lady" (1956), later serving as a production supervisor on everything from "Annie" (1977) to "I Remember Mama" (1979).

He also tried his hand at directing, helming the shows "Words and Music" (1974) and a 1976 revival of "My Fair Lady," among others.

For an actor with such a familiar face, it is incredible to realize he didn't start acting until he was in his sixties, sucked into it in part because of his spectacularly expressive face.

Adler racked up 60 TV and film credits in 28 years, debuting on an episode of "Brooklyn Bridge" in 1991. He was Mr. Wicker on "Mad About You," appearing from 1993-1999, and made a big impression in Woody Allen's "Manhattan Murder Mystery" (1993).

Along with appearances on "Northern Exposure" (1994-1995) and as a regular on the series "Hudson Street" (1995-1996), "Alright Already" (1997-1998), and "Raising Dad" (2001-2002).

Most famously, he played Jewish mob figure Herman "Hesh" Rabkin on "The Sopranos" (1999-2007), a trusted advisor of Tony Soprano, played by the late James Gandolfini.

From 2007-2011, he played Sidney Feinberg on "Rescue Me," and he was hilariously un-PC Howard Lyman on "The Good Wife" (2011-2016) and "The Good Fight" (2017-2018).

He closed his acting career with guest spots on "Broad City" (2019), "Transparent" (2017-2019), and the revival of "Mad About You" (2019).