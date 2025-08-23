Netflix/Booksprint Edizioni

The cast and crew of "Emily in Paris" are weathering an unexpected tragedy, mourning the sudden loss of one of their own.

Assistant director Diego Borella, 47, died Thursday in Venice while working on the show's fifth season.

People magazine reports the filmmaker collapsed around 7 p.m. local time at the Hotel Danieli and never recovered. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the sudden passing of a member of the 'Emily in Paris' production family,” a Paramount Television Studios spokesperson told People. “Our hearts go out to the individual’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

A doctor speculated that he had likely succumbed to a heart attack.

Filming was suspended, but as of Saturday had continued.

