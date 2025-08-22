Celebrity News August 22, 2025
Taylor Swift’s Money Moves with 'The Life of a Showgirl’ & Vegas Residency Buzz!
Blank space? More like, blank check! Taylor Swift is the richest female musician in the world, worth at least $1.6 billion, and now she’s making some big-money moves to add to her bulging-at-the-seams bank account.
“Extra” spoke with Fox News Business’ Madison Alworth about how much Taylor stands to make from her 12th album “The Life of a Showgirl,” and the buzz that she may turn into a Vegas showgirl with a Sphere residency.
Swift’s vinyls for “The Life of a Showgirl” are mostly sold out, and the album hasn’t even been released yet!
Madison commented, “It’s going to open up a whole new door of income opportunities... With that could come another tour.”
Alworth believes Swift could rake in “hundreds of millions” with a Las Vegas residency, like the one the Backstreet Boys currently have at the Sphere.
One thing’s for sure, Swifties are willing to spend, spend, spend on all those vinyl variants, merch, and tickets!