Taylor Swift’s Money Moves with 'The Life of a Showgirl’ & Vegas Residency Buzz!

Blank space? More like, blank check! Taylor Swift is the richest female musician in the world, worth at least $1.6 billion, and now she’s making some big-money moves to add to her bulging-at-the-seams bank account.

“Extra” spoke with Fox News Business’ Madison Alworth about how much Taylor stands to make from her 12th album “The Life of a Showgirl,” and the buzz that she may turn into a Vegas showgirl with a Sphere residency.

Swift’s vinyls for “The Life of a Showgirl” are mostly sold out, and the album hasn’t even been released yet!

Madison commented, “It’s going to open up a whole new door of income opportunities... With that could come another tour.”

Alworth believes Swift could rake in “hundreds of millions” with a Las Vegas residency, like the one the Backstreet Boys currently have at the Sphere.