David Benett for Getty Images

Sophie Turner is sharing some major bedroom confessions!

In a BuzzFeed segment, Turner read thirst tweets about herself, including one that said, “Sophie Turner can top me.”

She quipped, “Would I be top? I don’t think I am top. I think I’m bottom. I think I’m bottom. I’ll let you know. I’ll come back to you on that one.”

Sophie also read another tweet from an X user who wrote, “Every character that Sophie plays just gives top energy.”

Turner commented, “Really?! I really like that I give top energy. And that’s why I love acting ’cause it takes you to a place that you’ve never been before.”

Turner reiterated, “I think I’m a bottom. To be a top is just a dream come true. Thank you so much, everyone.”

Sophie recently sparked rumors that she has reconciled with Peregrine Pearson.

Though she unfollowed Peregrine earlier this year, they have been spotted together since then.

In her segment with BuzzFeed, Turner admitted that she has ghosted people when dating.

After reading a tweet that said, “I would let Sophie crack me like an egg and ghost me after,” Sophie revealed, “That is actually what I do all the time. I’m a big ghoster, which is not something I’m proud of. I’m saying it with a smile. I’m not proud of that. But I do like to do that quite a lot.”