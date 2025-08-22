Backgrid

Tom Hiddleston appeared to be caught off guard when his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift came up during a live radio interview.

Hiddleston and his “The Life of Chuck” co-star Karen Gillan were chatting with Devin Griffin on U.K.’s Heart Radio, when Devin brought up Taylor.

Tom had just been explaining how he spends his evenings catching up on “sports highlights,” saying, “It’s football or if there’s been a tennis championship I’ve missed. There’s all these sports journalists who write really beautifully about sport, and I love reading what they’ve written. It’s kind of nerdy.”

This reminded Griffin of Taylor’s recent sitdown with boyfriend Travis Kelce on his “New Heights” podcast where she brought up reading NFL injury reports and talked about making sour dough.

Devin said, “We did just find out — Taylor Swift, big fan of a sourdough recipe blog. Very, very specific, but I see how you could get into that.”

Tom sort of froze for a second as he listened to the comment, but as he started to respond Karen jumped in.

Gillan insisted, “That feels like an Easter egg for something,” teasing, “I think it might be something to do with the Super Bowl.”

She said she watched a TikTok video about how sourdough was the mascot for the city where the next Super Bowl will take place. Tom replied, “You’ve got deep knowledge of the NFL.”

Afterward, Heart Radio posted the moment on Instagram writing, “When you accidentally mention their ex…”

Tom and Taylor made headlines when they were recorded dancing together at the Met Gala in May 2016. They were spotted kissing weeks later.

The whirlwind romance only lasted about three months, and he opened up about the relationship in a 2017 GQ interview.

He shared, "Taylor is an amazing woman. She's generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time."

Some speculated that the relationship was a publicity stunt, but Tom argued, “Of course it was real.”

During their romance the couple was spotted traveling the world together and meeting each other's families, with the cameras following their every move. Despite wanting a normal relationship, their fame made it difficult for them to make it work. He explained, “We decided to go out for dinner, we decided to travel… She's incredible. [But] a relationship in the limelight… A relationship always takes work. And it's not just the limelight. It's everything else.”

Tom also defended his choice to wear that infamous “I ♥ T.S.” tank during a July 4 bash at Taylor's home. He revealed, "The truth is it was the Fourth of July and a public holiday and we were playing a game and I slipped and hurt my back. And I wanted to protect the graze from the sun and said, 'Does anyone have a T-shirt?' And one of her [Swift's] friends said, 'I've got this.'” Once he saw the shirt, he and Taylor's friends "laughed about it. It was a joke.”

Even though Tom thought it was a funny joke at first, the pics of him in the tank top made headlines. As for his reaction to the media frenzy, he said, "A relationship exists between two people. We will always know what it was. The narratives that are out there altogether have been extrapolated from pictures that were taken without consent or permission, with no context. Nobody had the context for that story. And I'm still trying to work out a way of having a personal life and protecting it, but also without hiding. So the hardest thing is that that was a joke among friends on the Fourth of July… I just, I was surprised. I was just surprised that it got so much attention. The tank top became an emblem of this thing.”

Looking back on the short-lived relationship, Tom wouldn't change a thing "because you have to fight for love. You can't live in fear of what people might say. You know, you have to be true to yourself.”