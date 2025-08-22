Lyle Menendez Denied Release at Parole Hearing

Getty Images

One day after Erik Menendez was denied parole, his older brother Lyle Menendez suffered the same fate.

The parole board denied parole for Lyle, citing that he was “still” a risk if released.

According to Fox News, Commissioner Julie Garland said, “We find your remorse is genuine. In many ways, you look like you've been a model inmate. You have been a model inmate in many ways who has demonstrated the potential for change. But despite all those outward positives, we see ... you still struggle with anti-social personality traits like deception, minimization and rule breaking that lie beneath that positive surface."

Lyle's illegal cell phone use in prison was also brought up during the hearing. Despite his cell phone violations, he told the commissioner, "I would never call myself a model incarcerated person. I would say that I'm a good person, that I spent my time helping people. That I'm very open and acceptingI would never call myself a model incarcerated person. I would say that I'm a good person, that I spent my time helping people. That I'm very open and accepting."

“Don’t ever not have hope … this denial is not … it’s not the end," Garland emphasized. "It’s a way for you to spend some time to demonstrate, to practice what you preach about who you are, who you want to be."

Lyle will be eligible for parole in three years, like his brother.

Governor Gavin Newsom could veto the parole board's decision though!

During the parole hearing, Lyle got emotional about his involvement in the 1989 murder of his parents Kitty and Jose Menendez.

He said, “It’s the anniversary of a crushing day for so many in my family. I think about all the phone calls on that day with the shattering news and the loss and the grief."

In 1996, Lyle and Erik were convicted of murdering their parents. They were sentenced to life in prison without a possibility of parole.

On Thursday, Erik was denied parole after a 10-hour meeting with a California parole board located in Sacramento while he attended via video conference from San Diego’s Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility.

According to ABC 7, Parole Commissioner Robert Barton told Erik, "I believe in redemption or I wouldn't be doing this job... but based on the legal standards, we find that you continue to pose an unreasonable risk to public safety."

He noted that the violent crime that was committed and Erik's alleged behavior in prison were both factors in the decision.