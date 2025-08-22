Luke Combs on Meeting Taylor Swift at Tight End University & Possible Collab (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Luke Combs chatted with “Extra’s” Alecia Davis after he received the ACM International Award at the 18th ACM Honors.

He reacted to the “very cool” surprise of Ashley McBride performing to honor him, saying, “She's one of the most talented people that I've met in my time here and ever, probably. So, I've always just been in awe of what she does.”

Luke reflected on the global audience for his music and touring all over the world, saying, “In the age of streaming things have changed dramatically… Artists are able to get their music to places that never would have before… Doing stadiums in Australia is just insane, right?”

He did, however, miss the birth of his second child while in Australia.

Combs explained his son arrived early, which meant it was a “really tough day, but a great day.”

He also shared a story about how Garth Brooks gifted him with a Bronco Raptor years ago after Luke helped induct him into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Combs said he was shocked, adding with a laugh, “It was not a bad gift.”

Plus, he praised Taylor Swift’s music and talked about recently getting to meet her at Travis Kelce’s Tight End University event. Combs also said it would be fun to collaborate!

He told Alecia, “Her music is undeniable. It would be impossible to not know like every one of her songs almost.”

Luke continued, “I got to meet her recently at the Tight End U… She was in town for that. She was really, really great."

He also went to her Miami show, sharing, “Her team was really, really great to my wife and her friends and it was a really great time.”

Davis said she would love for Luke and Taylor to collab, and he said, “It'd be fun… Yeah, that would be a good time.”