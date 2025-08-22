Getty Images

Earlier this month, Loni Anderson died at the age of 79.

Now, her death certificate has been released, revealing her cause of death.

According to her death certificate obtained by TMZ, Anderson died metastatic uterine leiomyosarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

Anderson’s publicist Cheryl Kagan was the one who confirmed the actress’ passing after she endured a "prolonged illness."

Anderson died two days shy of her 80th birthday.

Anderson was best known for her role on “WKRP in Cincinnati,” which earned her two Emmy nominations. At one point in her career, she was so in demand she was the only star who booked passage on "The Love Boat" and went directly to "Fantasy Island," in a classic crossover of the shows in 1980.