Ice Spice, 25, and New York Jets player Sauce Gardner, 24, may have gone their separate ways.

The pair is sparking breakup rumors after the rapper was seen with another famous man.

Backgrid

The New York Post reports Ice Spice was spotted at Cecconi’s in West Hollywood with French basketball player and TikTok star Diamant Blazi, 20.

In one photo, the two stars touch hands.

Backgrid

The “Barbie World” singer wore a strapless white top and jeans for the outing, while the athlete wore a white T-shirt and shorts.