Celebrity News August 22, 2025
Ice Spice & Sauce Gardner Spark Breakup Rumors
Ice Spice, 25, and New York Jets player Sauce Gardner, 24, may have gone their separate ways.
The pair is sparking breakup rumors after the rapper was seen with another famous man.
The New York Post reports Ice Spice was spotted at Cecconi’s in West Hollywood with French basketball player and TikTok star Diamant Blazi, 20.
In one photo, the two stars touch hands.
The “Barbie World” singer wore a strapless white top and jeans for the outing, while the athlete wore a white T-shirt and shorts.
Back in April, Ice Spice seemed to hard launch her relationship with Gardner with a cozy Instagram pic, but it seems their relationship has since cooled off.