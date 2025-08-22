Getty Images

Christine Baranski, 73, and King Princess, 26, were spotted holding hands in NYC earlier this week while attending a Broadway show.

Despite the PDA, her rep tells Page Six, “Christine and King Princess are strictly friends and nothing more,” adding, “They have never been in a relationship, nor are they now.”

The friends were on hand for “Mamma Mia’s” return to Broadway on August 18. As fans know, Christine starred in the film version as Tanya.

Christine sparkled in a shimmery silver suit for the occasion, while King Princess wore a newspaper-print blouse and black pants.

The singer shared a photo of the pair on Instagram, writing, “#loveislove”

Christine and King Princess both starred in “Nine Perfect Strangers” Season 2 and Baranski later told Interview Magazine, “We sat at the bar, ordered our martinis and suddenly we’re talking about our grandmothers who deeply affected and influenced our lives. I think that’s where we profoundly bonded.”

Baranski added, “We’ve curiously bonded and wanted to remain friends. That’s a great gift.”

Christine was married to Matthew Cowles from 1983 until his death from heart failure in 2014.